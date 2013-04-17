Can a machine think?

Sherpa Keynote

Sherpa Keynote was an event presenting Sherpa’s latest developments. We were able to enjoy talks by Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), John Sculley (former CEO of Apple), Celestingo García (Vicepresident of Samsung), Bernardo Hernández (former CEO of Flickr), Carlos Latre (imitator and comic), and of course, Xabier Uribe-Etxebarría (Founder and CEO of Sherpa).