Can a machine think?

Red Herring Europe
Winner 2017
“A machine can be said to be intelligent if its answers are indistinguishable from those of a human being”Alan Turing
Sherpa, the predictive engine that will organize your life
Red Herring Europe
Winner 2017
White Bull Award
Winner 2017
CognitionX
Winner 2017
Best App Award
Winner 2017
Top Digital 50
Winner 2017
Sherpa Keynote was an event presenting Sherpa’s latest developments. We were able to enjoy talks by Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), John Sculley (former CEO of Apple), Celestingo García (Vicepresident of Samsung), Bernardo Hernández (former CEO of Flickr), Carlos Latre (imitator and comic), and of course, Xabier Uribe-Etxebarría (Founder and CEO of Sherpa).More info Watch video